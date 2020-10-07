The World’s Fastest High-Speed Trains (infographic)

China is a world leader for many things and that includes high-speed trains. Still, the fastest trains in the world are not without danger. Following two crashes that killed 40 people in 2017, China’s fleet of high-speed trains had their speed temporarily capped at 300km/h. The trains were permitted, though, to return to their maximum operating speed of almost 350 km/h.

China’s trains have the highest operating speed of any fleet worldwide, beating the French TGV and Japanese Shinkansen. According to data compiled by travel agent Omio, the French train does hold the record for the highest speed ever reached at a mind-blowing 575 km/h, even though this is not achieved during normal operations. Japan’s Shinkansen ties with the TGV and the Moroccan RGV-M for second-fastest maximum operating speed, but trails several country’s high-speed fleets when it comes to top speeds.

also read

Greece agrees for 3.5 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Alpha TV reports

France accuses Turkey of military involvement in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

You will find more infographics at Statista