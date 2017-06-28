The youngest-looking family on the internet reveal their secrets

The 41-year-old youthful Taiwanese sensation Lure Hsu rose to fame thanks to her youthful appearance when she attended an entertainment show with her sister, Sharon, an actress.

Sharon’s fans were shocked to find out Lure’s real age, which at the time was 40.

Lure will shortly be celebrating her 42nd birthday, a fact which astonishes many on social media – of which her following has grown exponentially since her ‘discovery’.

It also turns out, she’s not the only one of her family who looks very young for her age.

There’s also, obviously, Sharon Hsu, 36:

Sharon has over one million fans on her Facebook page.

And FayFay Hsu, 40:

FayFay’s Facebook has roughly 70,000 followers, she often posts photos of herself and her children.

In an interview with Friday magazine, Lure Hsu said the secret to her youth was moisturising and sunscreen:

Moisturizing is so important – in fact, ageing, fine lines and other skin problems moisturising can reduce. In addition, to keep skin healthy the sun is also very important, but not excessive exposure to it – especially in the summer.

Although the sun is not big, you should still use sunscreen as sunned skin is drier and make small spots and small fine lines easier to appear. So I think everything is simply moisturizing well and not over-exposing yourself to sun.

She also advises a cup of black coffee every morning, few sugary drinks, less greasy food and lots of fruit and vegetables alongside a lot of water.

She advised less meat and more high fibre, high protein foods, as well as exercise.

