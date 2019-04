We met her through her Instagram page and adder digging a little deeper, it became very apparent that sexy Nafsika Panagiotakopoulou was one of the hottest new up and coming Greek actresses.

The sensual brunette is ready to show off her acting skills on an international level, as she managed to land a role in the film “Berlin, I love you”, where she will play next to actors shuck as Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, and Mickey Rourke.