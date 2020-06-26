These are the 9 countries the Covid-19 ban to Greece will continue

From July 1, tourism in Greece will “open” to international flights as commercial airplanes will be allowed to land at all airports across the country.

According to information protothema.gr has obtained, the countries for which the ban on flights will continue to apply are:

Britain

Sweden

USA

Russia

Israel

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Northern Macedonia

The list takes into account the spread of coronavirus in different countries and the criteria are based on epidemiological data.

From July 1, tourism on the islands of Greece will start as arrivals will be permitted at all airports.

On the same date (July 1), the arrival via sea from abroad to Greek ports will also commence, meaning visitors from Italy via sea will be allowed.

All travellers coming to Greece will fill in a special electronic form (Passenger load factor) upon arrival in Greece (or before boarding) either via the internet or on paper.

Sampling tests will be performed and there will be quarantine hotels in the provincial capitals, where those who have tested positive for the virus will stay for 14 days.