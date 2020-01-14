Thief stole ancient stones used to build Stonehenge to use as garden ornament

Ancient stones used to build Stonehenge are being stolen, police have warned, as one thief took them to use as a garden ornament.

The thief swiped the bluestone last week from the Preseli Hills in Pembrokeshire, Wales, where some of the stone used for the Wiltshire monument was quarried and transported.

Officers tracked it down to a garden 10 miles away.The person responsible said they weren’t aware it was illegal to remove it from the area.

Inspector Reuben Palin said:“This case was quite unusual in that there was actually a witness to the theft, who swiftly started filming while the stone was dug up and put into a car.

