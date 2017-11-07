This guy takes proposals to a new height! (HILARIOUS VIDEO)

This is the hilarious moment a boyfriend proposed to his girlfriend as she faced her fear of heights by being hurled 360 feet in the air.

The video of Michael Garcia’s marriage proposal in Orlando, Florida, opens with the less-than-encouraging voice of terrified Fallow Worth saying: ‘I don’t want to do this.’

Undeterred, he reassures his ‘coasterphobic’ girlfriend, determined to conquer her fear by joining her on the human slingshot.

Despite Ms Worth appearing on the verge of hyperventilation, he decides now is a good moment to begin his proposal and taps her knee trying to hold his girlfriend’s attention.

‘Baby, listen to me right now,’ he says. ‘I love you more than anything in life.

‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?

The rest is on video…………

This guy takes proposals to a new height 💍 😂 via @DailyMail https://t.co/bugwothKWa pic.twitter.com/jlr5ipPuUw — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 7, 2017

Source: dailymail.co.uk