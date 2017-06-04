“This is for Allah”: London terrorist attack eyewitness (video)

Although British authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the terrorist attack, an eyewitness called Gerard describes on camera the horrific moment he saw the terrorists go on a stabbing spree against people in the London streets. The man says he saw three Muslim guys with knives who ran up and start stabbing a girl on the ground shouting “this is for Allah”. A white van ploughed into pedestrians on the London Bridge killing some, while according to police and eyewitness accounts three men exited the vehicle carrying knives and started indiscriminately stabbing people, before police shot them.