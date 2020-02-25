This is what beautiful Smaragda Karidi looked like at 18 (photo)

Time seems to have slowed down for the Greek actress

Summer is still quite a long time away. But beautiful Greek actress Smaragda Karidi posted a throwback shared throwback photo with her Instagram followers from when she was 18 years old relaxing in Santorini during her summer vacations.

“18-year-old summer and Santorini #tbsummer … I don’t want to go back and watch how fast the dark line fades …” the 50-year-old actress wrote in a caption.

Her 405k followers on the social media platform definitely appreciated the post as it garnered thousands of likes and positive comments.

Time appears to have forgotten that Samaragda is in her 50s…