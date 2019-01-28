This is the most disliked video ever on YouTube, and it was made by…YouTube! (video)

YouTube’s official look back at 2018 is now the most disliked YouTube video of all time. And all it took was one week to hit that milestone.

YouTube Rewind 2018 officially premiered on the site on December 6. We reported just two days ago that at 7.7 million dislikes, or “thumbs down” votes, this year’s Rewind had officially become the second most disliked video on YouTube.

Since then, the video has racked up a total of 10.3 million dislikes, surpassing the previous most disliked video, Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” to become the most disliked YouTube video ever.

To put things into perspective, Justin Bieber’s “Baby” video premiered on YouTube in February 2010. It took more than 8 years for Bieber’s music video to amass 9.8 million dislikes, a click on the thumbs down icon signalling a viewer’s distaste for a video. YouTube Rewind 2018 took about 8 days to surpass that number.

Bieber’s “Baby” long held the crown for most disliked video. But even though it’s carried that title since 2011, the video actually has more likes than dislikes. On this year’s YouTube rewind video, however, dislikes make up over 80 percent of the like-to-dislike amount. Only about two million users have signalled that they like the video.

source: mashable.com