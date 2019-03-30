This Quantum theory says Time can flow backward

Don’t need no Entropy to ride this train

One of the fundamental oddities about quantum physics is the principle of superposition, which says that a particle exists in multiple states at once until it’s measured. That means that while classical physics deals in solid numbers, quantum mechanics deals in fuzzy probabilities. There’s an ongoing debate, however, about why that is: Is it that we just don’t have the right precision to understand the true states of individual particles, so they just look fuzzy, or is the reality of the quantum world that everything is fuzzy until it’s measured?

Read more HERE