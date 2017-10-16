Thomas Cook expands presence in Greece for 2018

“Greece was a destination in the Mediterranean that stood out this summer. Thomas Cook’s bookings for Greek destinations rose 24% in the summer of 2017 compared to the summer of 2016”, said Martin Ratchford, from the tour operator Thomas Cook’s financial team

The group said it planned to add a third Casa Cook Hotel, after the two existing in Rhodes and Kos, as well as new destinations across Greece and even more contact to acquire new hotels.

Thomas Cook is expending its presence in Greece in the summer of 2018. The group dubs Greece s one of its most promising in the Mediterranean in the tourism sector in terms of projected growth for 2018. “Greece was a destination in the Mediterranean that stood out this summer. Thomas Cook’s bookings for Greek destinations rose by 24% in the summer of 2017 compared to the summer of 2016”, pointed out Martin Ratchford, a member of the group’s financial team on the occasion of the Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum under way from 16 to 18 October in Spain.

He stressed he was “excited about what Greece can offer” and sees an improvement in the legal framework and the share of bank financing, which allows the group to look at more acquisitions in the country.

The group proposed new destinations in Greece, apart from traditional islands for the 2018 season starting a new program, for the wider area of ​​Pieria with connection flights to Thessaloniki from Great Britain. Thomas Cook is also banking on the growth of Chalkidiki as a destination for its customers.