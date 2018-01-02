Thomas Cook to open new Prime hotel in Kos in 2018

A new hotel named Sunprime Pearl beach will open its doors to visitors under the Thomas Cook prime brand name with its subsidiary Ving in Marmari on the island of Kos in 2018.

The hotel will be targeting adults without children and it will be the third sunprime hotel in Greece, with the other two operating in Crete and Rhodes.

The hotel is scheduled to launch in July 2018 and will focus on services promoting fitness, relaxation, and fun. It is located on Marmari Beach in Kos, a few meters from the center of the area. The Sunprime Pearl Beach will have two floors, 96 rooms with modern furniture and stylish design. Most rooms have access to a pool or a whirlpool with a private jacuzzi.