Thousands of jellyfish invade Loutraki beach (photos)

Thousands of jellyfish have been washed ashore at the beach of Loutraki and other beaches on the southeast shores of Attica. The specific type of jellyfish is called Pelagia noctiluca and releases neurotoxin when it comes into contact with humans, which could be dangerous for those suffering from allergies. Greek authorities met on Wednesday due to the sudden spike in jellyfish in the bay of Corinth to discuss ways to combat the phenomenon. One of the main problems discussed was the fact that fishermen had been fishing in the waters with no limitations, which led to the decrease of fish and the subsequent rise in the appearance of invertebrates.