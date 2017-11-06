Thousands of mothers breastfeed in Athens to raise awareness (photos)

Thousands of mothers from all over Athens gathered at Syntagma Square on Sunday, November 5 to send a positive message about breastfeeding. Their goal was to raise awareness and encourage mothers to prefer the natural way of feeding their children and avoid formulas.

Their initiative was followed by mothers throughout the country, as women in more than 50 cities joined forces by breastfeeding in public.

This year’s event, which is the 8th year, was organised by the Pan-Hellenic Network of Voluntary Breastfeeding and Maternity Support Groups.

In their statements, the officials underlined that the purpose of the event is to promote, support, inform, encourage and exchange information on breastfeeding by not only releasing statements but also promoting the image and presence “from mother to mother “.