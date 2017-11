A fire has broken out in the basement of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence (SVR) building in Moscow, trapping three, according to Russian media.

The building located on Moscow’s Ring Road is closed to outsiders. The staff has been evacuated but a repair crew could be trapped in an underground tunnel, an unnamed source told the Interfax news agency.

Firefighters are reportedly opening up an iron door to gain access to the source of the fire, the report said.

Source: themoscowtimes.com