Three-year old boy injured in acid attack in UK

The boy is suffering serious burns

A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a suspected acid attack, West Mercia Police have said.

Police released images of three men after the toddler was injured in a suspected acid attack in Home Bargains in Worcester on Saturday afternoon, July 21.

Police said the boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious burns to his arm and face.

Superintendent Mark Travis said: “The incident will shock the community. We’re carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible.”

The incident occurred at around 2.15pm in Home Bargains on Shrub Hill Retail Park, Tallow Hill, Worcester.

Chief Superintendent Mark Travis added: “At this time we are treating this as a deliberate attack on a three-year-old boy.”

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

more at thesun.co.uk