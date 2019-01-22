Man on Russian passenger flight to Moscow arrested

UPD:

Russian police arrested a man on a flight to Moscow from Siberia after he caused a commotion and threatened he was armed. The unruly passenger was drunk, investigators say. He tried to break into the cockpit, claiming he was armed. But no weapons were found on him.

A strange incident occurred today during an Aeroflot flight from Surgut, Siberia to Moscow, causing the plane to change course and to land in Khanty-Mansiysk, about 240 kilometers from its destination.

The passenger has been detained and the authorities investigate whether it is a hijacking attempt or not.

The Flight Radar website, which shows the air traffic, reports that the incident occurred during flight SU1515 with Boeing 737 VP-BRR.

Aeroflot flight #SU1515 from Surgut to Moscow is diverting to Khanty-Mansiysk with squawk 7600 (radio failure). According to @RT_russian a passenger demanded the aircraft to fly to Afghanistan.https://t.co/lO2rs9X4Dr pic.twitter.com/9NFRQh8C5y — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 22, 2019

According to sources, the plane landed after the crew convinced the passenger that the aircraft needed refueling.

However, an Interfax source argued that the passenger could be mentally unstable, while in the past he has been detained for excessive drinking.