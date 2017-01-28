“To Vima” and “Nea” suspend publication

In a front page piece signed by the editorial staff of historic newspaper “To Vima”, and titled “Who is strangling the Press”, the newspaper presages the suspension of DOL media group. Although signed by the staff, the actual article is reported to have been written by the publisher of DOL, Stavos Psicharis. According to sources, DOL’s creditor banks have decided to move forward with the liquidation of the group’s defunct parts. The article explains that the group was forced to suspend the operation of two of Greece’s most historic newspapers, “To Vima” and “Ta Nea”, leaving over 500 employees out of work. “The banks were indifferent to the fate of over 500 employees, who even though were unpaid for months, did whatever they could to salvage the publications and the group’s other Media”, writes the editorial. The piece continues by saying that the two newspapers will be suspended in the following days, because the guarantor banks decided to seize any revenue from the group for their benefit. The article claims the banks’ directors, with no sense of historic and democratic responsibility, ignore the fact that with their choices they are wiping out voices that have been imparted in the Greek consciousness as proponents of the wider democratic faction.