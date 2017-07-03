Toddler dies of heat while parents attend reunion

A toddler was left to die in a hot van in Utah by family members who were attending a family reunion over the weekend. The unnamed 2-year-old was discovered unresponsive by their father upon returning from a religious event with several other adults. It is assumed that the toddler fell asleep in the van on the way to the day’s events and was forgotten as the group left the vehicle.

The child’s death is believed to be an accident.

This is the 16th hot car death of 2017 so far, according to Kids and Cars, and it’s the 12th in Utah since 1996, according to KUTV News. Even if you think this type of accident could never happen to you, please read our tips for preventing this tragedyand hear an expert’s opinion as to why these deaths keep happening.

source