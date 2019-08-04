Tom Hank’s son, Chet, “caught up” in brawl incident on Antiparos (video)

Tom Hank and Rita Wilson’s son, Chet, was inadvertently caught in a case involving a brawl on the island of Antiparos in Greece, where is currently on vacation, when he recorded a fight that broke out between a group of youths and an off-duty police officer.

Chet was called into the local police station on the island as an eyewitness to the incident in order to present the video he had recorded with his phone from a higher vantage point and explain what he had seen.

The fight broke out when a young Greek tourist tried to spray paint on a wall and was confronted by local shop owners.

According to Chet’s deposition to the police, before he started recording the brawl, there had been an altercation between two groups in the street because a man tried to do graffiti on a wall. Then an off-duty police officer intervened and attempted to calm the situation down.

But, according to Chet Hanks, one of the tourists punched him first, resulting in the police officer retaliating with vicious punches escalating the situation.

In the video Chet Hanks posted to his Instagram account, a large man can be seen, possibly the policeman serving at the island’s police station, beating up a man.

The Greek Police Headquarters have launched an internal investigation to determined the exact circumstances of the incident.