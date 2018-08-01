Tommy Robinson to be released from prison

Tommy Robinson’s conviction for contempt of court has been overturned after a court ruled that the process leading to the conviction of the former leader of the English Defence League ‘was flawed.’

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, along with two other judges, quashed a finding of contempt, ordering a fresh hearing of the allegation.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment in May for breaching reporting restrictions relating to an ongoing trial.

The self-styled journalist live-streamed footage from outside the courthouse on Facebook, and the video was watched some 250,000 times.

A further three months were added to his sentence for breaching a previous suspended sentence related to an incident at Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017.

Fearing protests, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick warned that added security measures were in place around the courthouse.

