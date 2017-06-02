Top 10 elgible social media stars, according to dating app Hinge (photos)

The explosion of social media has given rise to a new type of star known as the influencer. A lot of these individuals have careers outside social media, but have managed to become famous for harnessing the power of social media, and particularly Instagram, reaching millions of followers. Their power has resulted in many brands offering them large sums of money to promote their products. But part of what makes social-media influencers intriguing is that they let fans into their lives in a casual and intimate way. They aren’t peering down at you from celebrity mountain like a Hollywood movie star. They are more like a friend, or perhaps someone you could even date.

Dating app Hinge put a list together for us of the 30 most eligible influencers, decided by who had a combination of activity on the app and a ton of Instagram followers. Here they are, along with links so you can actually find their particular profile if you want. Good luck!

No. 10: Danny Jeffers

Work: Entrepreneur & Visual Designer

Education: Western Michigan University

Influencer type: Lifestyle

Instagram handle: @designson

Followers: 51k

City: Los Angeles

No. 9: Eylul Savas

Work: “Founder” to Llama With No Drama

Education: UCLA

Influencer type: Travel & Lifestyle

Instagram handle: @eylulsavas

Followers: 35.5k

City: Los Angeles

No. 8: Zak Zeinert

Work: Zak Zeinert Photography

Education: Pepperdine University

Influencer type: Photographer

Instagram handle: @zakzeinert

Followers: 25k

City: Austin

No. 7: Leah Block

Education: Colorado State University

Influencer type: Lifestyle

Instagram handle: @leahblock

Followers: 52.4k

City: New York City

No. 6: Rory Newman

Work: Real Estate Agent

Education: Drexel University

Influencer type: Sports

Instagram handle: @rory.newman

Followers: 20.4k

City: New York City

No. 5: Kaitlin Kapur

Work: Vanity Capital Media

Education: University of Hong Kong/ Edinburgh Business School

Influencer type: Lifestyle

Instagram handle: @vanity_capital

Followers: 16.2k

City: San Francisco

No. 4: Josh Murray

Work: Influencer

Education: University of Georgia

Influencer type: Lifestyle

Instagram handle: @joshmurray11

Followers: 679k

City: Atlanta

No. 3: Christine Abramo

Work: Vice President of Multicultural Sales at FLUVIP

Education: Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Influencer type: Lifestyle

Instagram handle: @christineabramo

Followers: 53k

City: New York City

No. 2: Cody Kolodziejzyk

Work: Comedian

Education: Duke University

Influencer type: Comedy

Instagram handle: @codyko

Followers: 226k

City: Los Angeles

No. 1: Ashley Iaconetti

Work: Influencer

Education: Syracuse University

Influencer type: Lifestyle

Instagram handle: @ashley_iaconetti

Followers: 586k

City: Los Angeles

source: businessinsider