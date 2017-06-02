Top 10 elgible social media stars, according to dating app Hinge (photos)

The explosion of social media has given rise to a new type of star known as the influencer. A lot of these individuals have careers outside social media, but have managed to become famous for harnessing the power of social media, and particularly Instagram, reaching millions of followers. Their power has resulted in many brands offering them large sums of money to promote their products. But part of what makes social-media influencers intriguing is that they let fans into their lives in a casual and intimate way. They aren’t peering down at you from celebrity mountain like a Hollywood movie star. They are more like a friend, or perhaps someone you could even date.
Dating app Hinge put a list together for us of the 30 most eligible influencers, decided by who had a combination of activity on the app and a ton of Instagram followers. Here they are, along with links so you can actually find their particular profile if you want. Good luck!
No. 10: Danny Jeffers
Work: Entrepreneur & Visual Designer
Education: Western Michigan University
Influencer type: Lifestyle
Instagram handle: @designson
Followers: 51k
City: Los Angeles
No. 9: Eylul Savas
Work: “Founder” to Llama With No Drama
Education: UCLA
Influencer type: Travel & Lifestyle
Instagram handle: @eylulsavas
Followers: 35.5k
City: Los Angeles
No. 8: Zak Zeinert
Work: Zak Zeinert Photography
Education: Pepperdine University
Influencer type: Photographer
Instagram handle: @zakzeinert
Followers: 25k
City: Austin
No. 7: Leah Block
Education: Colorado State University
Influencer type: Lifestyle
Instagram handle: @leahblock
Followers: 52.4k
City: New York City
No. 6: Rory Newman
Work: Real Estate Agent
Education: Drexel University
Influencer type: Sports
Instagram handle: @rory.newman
Followers: 20.4k
City: New York City
No. 5: Kaitlin Kapur
Work: Vanity Capital Media
Education: University of Hong Kong/ Edinburgh Business School
Influencer type: Lifestyle
Instagram handle: @vanity_capital
Followers: 16.2k
City: San Francisco
No. 4: Josh Murray
Work: Influencer
Education: University of Georgia
Influencer type: Lifestyle
Instagram handle: @joshmurray11
Followers: 679k
City: Atlanta
No. 3: Christine Abramo
Work: Vice President of Multicultural Sales at FLUVIP
Education: Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Influencer type: Lifestyle
Instagram handle: @christineabramo
Followers: 53k
City: New York City
No. 2: Cody Kolodziejzyk
Work: Comedian
Education: Duke University
Influencer type: Comedy
Instagram handle: @codyko
Followers: 226k
City: Los Angeles
No. 1: Ashley Iaconetti
Work: Influencer
Education: Syracuse University
Influencer type: Lifestyle
Instagram handle: @ashley_iaconetti
Followers: 586k
City: Los Angeles
source: businessinsider