Top 10 most amazing bridges in the world (photos)

Human beings’ capacity to spark inspiration can be found in the most unlikely places. Take the unassuming bridge.
How much thought do we give to a thing that simply transports us from one place to another? Necessity and practicality are words rarely associated with beauty, but these 10 bridges from around the world could make you see these majestic structures through new eyes.
Millau Viaduct, France
Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire
Vasco da Gama Bridge, Portugal
Beipanjiang Bridge, China
Golden Bridge, Vietnam
Pont du Gard Aqueduct, France
Golden Gate Bridge, USA
Hartland/New Brunswick Bridge, Canada
Eshima Ohashi, Japan
Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, China