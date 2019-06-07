Top 10 most amazing bridges in the world (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Incredibly beautiful

Human beings’ capacity to spark inspiration can be found in the most unlikely places. Take the unassuming bridge.
How much thought do we give to a thing that simply transports us from one place to another? Necessity and practicality are words rarely associated with beauty, but these 10 bridges from around the world could make you see these majestic structures through new eyes.

Millau Viaduct, France

Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire

Vasco da Gama Bridge, Portugal

Beipanjiang Bridge, China

Golden Bridge, Vietnam

Pont du Gard Aqueduct, France

Golden Gate Bridge, USA

Hartland/New Brunswick Bridge, Canada

Eshima Ohashi, Japan

Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, China

