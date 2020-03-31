Top 10 Netflix movies Greeks watched

Self-isolation has become the norm due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means more and more people in the developed world watch a lot more TV. The top four places in the top 10 of Netflix’s films for Tuesday, March 31 are occupied by films ranging from intense thrillers to the normal horror movie. Coincidence? We don’t think so …
10. Addicted
9. 6 Underground
8. 7.Kogustaki Mucice
7. Spense Confidential
6. Ultras
5. Uncorked
4. The Decline
3. La Marca del Demonio
2. The Occupant
1. The Platform
also read
This is what Greeks watch on Netflix