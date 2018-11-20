Tourists from Australia spend more than other nationalities in Greece

Tourists from “down under” are the biggest spenders among all visitors to Greece, according to the latest study by INSETE, the research institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation.

Each Australian visitor spent an average of 95.2 euros (US $109) daily in 2017, followed by the Swiss who spent 86.2 euros, with the American tourists coming in third at an average of 85.2 euros per day while visiting the country.

The French were the top spenders from nationalities from EU countries, at 81 euros per day, followed by the Dutch at 75.1.

Based on numbers for the year 2017, the typical Australian tourist spent an average of 1,218 euros per visit, which represents an increase of 10.8 per cent since 2005.

The average Australian tourist remains in Greece for approximately 12.8 days – the longest stay among all the nationalities.

In 2017 alone, over 324,000 Australian citizens visited Greece.