Toyota’s new car could run on cow poo

Toyota has debuted a complete redesign of its Mirai concept vehicle, which would run on hydrogen fuel cells. Speaking at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the company’s chief technology officer, Shigeki Terashi, wanted to make clear how revolutionary the car’s technology could be, so he chose an unorthodox example of its abilities: The splashy Mirai could be powered for a year from hydrogen from a single cow’s manure.

The claim, first reported by The Telegraph, speaks to the potential of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). The new Mirai, which the company says is mostly what consumers will see when the car goes on sale in 2021, is larger than its predecessor. The first generation of the Mirai went on sale in 2014, and Toyota has sold over 10,000 to date.

But the new space will allow for Toyota to increase the Mirai’s already impressive fuel mileage. According to Road Show, the car’s cruising range will increase approximately 30 percent, which means the Mirai could drive around 400 miles on a single full charge.

“We have worked to make a car that customers will want to drive all the time, a car that has an emotional and attractive design and the kind of dynamic and responsive performance that can bring a smile to the driver’s face,” Yoshikazu Tanaka, chief engineer of the Mirai project, told Japan Times. “We hope that with the new Mirai, we will be a leader in helping to realize a hydrogen energy society.”

Read more HERE