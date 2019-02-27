Tragedy in Egypt: Fire at the Cairo train station (video-photos)

At least 24 people died and 50 have been injured by a fire that broke out at Cairo’s main railway station, “Ramses”, on Wednesday.

Photos posted on social media show smoke coming from the station building.

So far, the causes of the fire remain unclear. However, the first unconfirmed information indicates that a train derailed and hit a high speed on the dock.