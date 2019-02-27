Tragedy in Egypt: Fire at the Cairo train station (video-photos)

At least 24 people died and 50 have been injured by a fire that broke out at Cairo’s main railway station, “Ramses”, on Wednesday.
Photos posted on social media show smoke coming from the station building.
#عاجل
بالصور..قتلى وجرحى في حريق هائل نشب بمحطة القطارات الرئيسية في القاهرة #مصر#القاهرة#محطة_القطارات#حريق pic.twitter.com/lPyKnjsP2d
— جريدة كاظمة (@kathima) February 27, 2019
So far, the causes of the fire remain unclear. However, the first unconfirmed information indicates that a train derailed and hit a high speed on the dock.
Breaking: At least 24 dead and 50 injured after a train accident caused a massive fire at Ramses Station in Cairo, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/reWTTxmaxi
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 27, 2019