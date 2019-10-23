Tragedy in Kos: Boy found dead after Coast Guard boat collides with boat full of immigrants

The boat with the migrants had no navigation lights in order to avoid detection from helicopters patrolling the area

A tragic incident took place at dawn in the maritime area east of Kos when an inflatable Hellenic Coast Guard colliding with a boat full of migrants.

According to the Coast Guard shortly around 10:00′, a 3-year-old boy was found dead at sea after the collision.

The second of the three missing people, a 28-year-old man, had been found alive earlier while searches for the third missing man is still ongoing.

The collision occurred at 4:45′ in the morning when, according to the Coast Guard, the boat with the migrants had no navigation lights in order to avoid detection from helicopters patrolling the area. As a result the Coast Guard boat did not see them and they collided.

Six of the migrants were injured and three were found in the water. It should be noted that 34 people were aboard the boat.

Immediately, three boats from the Coast Guard were called in, a private boat, a Super Puma helicopter and a Frontex boat. Those rescued were taken to the port of Kos, while the injured were taken to the hospital on the island.

Investigations are continuing in the marine area to find the last man missing. Men from the Hellenic Coast Guard’s Underwater Missions Unit (MYA) operate on the scene as well.