Traveler Awards 2019 Russia: Greece voted best beach holiday destination for 2019

Greece came first in the list of the best beach holiday destinations for 2019 in a vote of Russia’s National Geographic Traveler magazine and website, ANA report.

According to the Greek National Tourism Organisation’s announcement, Greece Turkey, Vietnam, Cuba and Cyprus were all short-listed, but Greece won with 29% of votes.

A total of 24 candidate destinations took part and 500,000 people voted between June 29 and October 31, 2019.

Nearly all representatives of the tourism industry in Russia, travel agents, airlines and foreign diplomats attended the event.

Source: Tornos