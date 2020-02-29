Trump announces US-Taliban peace deal, “path forward to end war” in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump says the US is about to sign agreements with the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan that could provide a way for withdrawal of troops from that country after almost 20 years of war.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headed to Qatar, where he will witness the signing of an agreement with the Taliban in Doha, while Defense Secretary Mark Esper will “issue a joint declaration” with the government in Kabul, Trump announced on Friday.

If the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan live up to these commitments, we will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home.

The US president described the upcoming commitments as “an important step to a lasting peace in a new Afghanistan, free from Al Qaeda, ISIS, and any other terrorist group that would seek to bring us harm” and urged the people of Afghanistan “to seize this opportunity for peace and a new future”.

