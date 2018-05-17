Trump: Obama spied on my campaign

Donald Trump has accused Barack Obama and the FBI of using an “imbedded (sic) informant” to spy on his presidential campaign.

The US president made the claim, without any supporting evidence, following an earlier tweet branding the special counsel investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, “the greatest witch hunt in American history”.

“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN IMBEDDED INFORMANT,” Mr Trump wrote. He later corrected the misspelling.

Quoting a former federal prosecutor interviewed on Fox News earlier

Thursday morning, the president continued: “Andrew McCarthy says, ‘There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.’ If so, this is bigger than Watergate!”

Of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Mr Trump said: “Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History… and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction.

“The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!”

It was one year ago on Thursday when Mr Mueller, the former FBI director, was appointed to take over the Justice Department’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Mr Trump’s campaign.

