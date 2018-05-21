Trump takes action in response to reports suggesting FBI spied on his campaign

The tweet comes after reports on a man recruited by the FBI to get information from the Trump’s camp during the 2016 elections

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is officially taking action in response to recent reports that have suggested that the FBI spied on his campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

In a tweet, Trump wrote: “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

Trump’s tweet comes after recent reports over the last week appear to have identified a man that the FBI allegedly used to make contact with members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has stacked his team of lawyers with Democrats, as 13 out of the 16 attorneys known to work on his team are registered Democrats and the other three do not have an official party affiliation.

Source: dailywire