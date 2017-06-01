Trump won’t move US Embassy to Jerusalem yet

US President Donald Trump has signed a waiver allowing him to delay any decision on moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, it has emerged.

A statement issued by the White House on Thursday, however, said that the president still intends to relocate the US’ diplomatic seat in the country, and that the move was a question of “when not if”.

The controversial election campaign promise was condemned by most of the international community, as well as Palestinians and liberal Israeli circles, which view Israel’s annexation of the east side of the city as illegal.

The holy city is claimed by both sides of the Arab-Israeli conflict as their undisputed capital. Control of it remains one of the core issues preventing Palestinians and Israeli peace.

While many prominent Israeli politicians said they would welcome the fulfilment of Mr Trump’s promise after his election in November, the new administration has continually equivocated over whether the move will take place.

