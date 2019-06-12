Tsipras apologises for job transfers and appointments of SYRIZA partisans

Alexis Tsipras exhibited an apologetic mood during his interview on Alpha TV’s nightly news bulletin.

Speaking to anchor Antonis Sroiter, the former Greek PM acknowledged he had underestimated his political opponents pointing out he did not expect to lose by such a margin in the European Elections.

“I apologise to the people, not my party”, he said commenting on the favourable job transfers or appointments of partisan officials to the Greek House.

Mr. Tsipras used fear mongering in an effort to sway voters, claiming that if he lost the July 7 elections, the social welfare state of Greece would collapse, while he avoided answering what he would do in the event he lost the national elections.