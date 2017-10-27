Tsipras on F-16 deal: No offset agreement

Speaking before the Greek parliament, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said there would no offset agreement for the deal of the F-16 fighter jet upgrading by the US, with the exception of

the Hellenic Aerospace Industry. Responding to a question put forward by the leader of the Potami party, Stavros Theodorakis, Mr. Tsipras was adamant in stressing that the deal would not include any side agreement similar to the ones in the past had led to widespread graft and bribes. He went on to say that any cost of the upgrades, which he reiterated would amount to 1.1 billion euros, would be included in the Defence Ministry’s expenditure earmarked for military equipment. The PM attempted to explain the discrepancy that surfaced between the cost as presented by the Greek side (1.1 billion) and the US (2.4 billion), in Letter of Request (LOR) saying that the top price Greece was willing to pay was 1.1 billion. “The answer will come, the military staffs will see it, the House will be informed, and then we will decide on the amount of the deal. When the US reply on the cost of the F-16 arrives on November 3, the Arms Committee will also be informed”, the PM added.