Tsipras to FYROM: Let’s avoid careless steps towards solution

Greece’s role in the accession process of both FYROM and Albania in the EU was central, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said during his address at his party’s central committee on Saturday

“There is no doubt that we are at a crucial juncture in the negotiations that we have assumed with great responsibility for five months, with careful and responsible steps, we are defending the national position,” said Tsipras, adding that bearing such responsibility compelled you to negotiate on behalf of all Greeks, taking into account their sensitivities. He underlined that the goal is to reach a solution for our peoples to live peacefully.

“We are working towards a solution that will not be fragile that will not collapse in a few months, which will not affect the dignity and history of either of the two peoples,” said Tsipras.

Alexis Tsipras continued, sending a message to FYROM: “Let’s not miss this opportunity, let’s not take any awkward steps. Let’s tread with care those final metres. Greece will help in their effort to make the big step towards their European prospect”.