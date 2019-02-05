Tsipras’ visit to Agia Sophia & Theological School of Halki (photos)

He is the first active prime minister of Greece to visit Halki

A visit to Agia Sophia was held on Wednesday morning by Alexis Tsipras during his visit to Turkey, which began on Tuesday with his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister is accompanied by the representative of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ibrahim Kalin.

On the Greek side, along with Mr. Tsipras, was Education Minister Konstantinos Gavroglou, Deputy Foreign Minister George Katrougalos, Deputy Foreign Minister Markos Bolaris and his wife Peristera Baziana.

The Greek Prime Minister refused to make a statement, saying only that he is very happy to be in such a historic place.

Shortly after 11.00′, Alexis Tsipras will go to Halki, where he will be guided to the Theological School.

He is the first active prime minister of Greece to visit the school of Halki.

He will also meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

At 18.30′ the Prime Minister will meet with representatives of the Greek community in the Sismanoglio Megaron, which houses the Greek Consulate of Constantinople.