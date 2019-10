The Greek champions will face Thiem in the final

Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the final of the China Open after defeating world No. 6 Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals in straight sets (7-6, 6-4) in Beijing.

Tsitsipas, ranked 7th in the world will face 4th-ranked Dominic Thiem in the final tomorrow (Saturday), after the Austrial prvailed over Karen Khachanov in the other semi-final.