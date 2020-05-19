TUI rep: There is a rise in demand for holidays in Greece

He said that there were reservations for as long as September

Tour operators, such as TUI, DER Touristik and FTI, are gearing up for the big start of the summer season by preparing health protocols and security measures in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson from TUI said he had worked very closely with governments in recent weeks who were preparing to welcome a large number of tourists as European holiday destinations get ready to reopen.

Speaking to the German news agency, the same TUI representative said there had been an rise in travel bookings to Greece, Portugal and the Balearic Islands. Many reservations were also made for September, which signifies an extension of the tourist season.

