Turkey arrests 803 pro-Gulen suspects

Turkish state security forces detained 803 people in overnight operations across the country suspected of being members of the Gulen movement, which Turkey labels a terrorist organisation (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETÖ).

The operations were conducted across Turkey with the participation of 8,500 policemen.

The dubbed FETÖ terrorists are reportedly led by U.S. based Fetullah Gülen, who Turkey accuses of orchestrating the July 15 coup attempt.

Since the failed coup, operations have been ongoing in the military, police and judiciary as well as in state institutions across the country to arrest suspects with alleged links to FETÖ.