Turkey Covid-19 – Daily deaths break record with 259

The death toll from coronavirus in Turkey has risen by 259 in the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the Health Ministry today, bringing the total to 18,861 in the country.

Turkey also recorded 19,650 new cases of coronavirus, including asymptomatic, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases since March, when the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Turkey, is 2,082,610, according to data from the ministry.

The government has imposed a strict quarantine on weekends and a curfew on weekdays to curb day-to-day infections. The highest number of daily cases – 33,198 – was announced on December 8.

also read

EC says €120-million grant to Aegean Airlines was in line with EU and state rules

Russian and Chinese bombers fly over Japanese Sea in a show of power (video)