Turkey: Greece should pull army from Aegean islands – Greece: We have a right to defend our lands

The Greek Foreign Ministry responded to Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar who called for the demilitarisation of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, while accusing Greece of violating international law, by reminding Mr Akar that it was Turkey who had repeatedly threatened Greece with war.

Speaking to local media, Turkey’s Defence Minister called on his Greek counterpart Evangelos Apostolakis for a “formula to be sought” for the demilitarisation of the islands in the Aegean Sea, claiming the presence of Greek forces on the islands violated international law.

Invited by journalists to comment on statements by the Turkish Defence Minister, Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas pointed out that Turkey had threatened Greece with war and called on Ankara to learn to respect international law, underlining that the defending Greek islands were a legitimate and sovereign right granted by international law to Athens.