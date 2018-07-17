Turkey rejects release appeal of 2 Greek soldiers in prison for 5th time

The two Greek soldiers being held in a maximum security Turkish prison in Adrianople were denied a request to be released for the 5th time in a row. Their attorneys saw their appeal for the release of two, who have been in prison since March 2 for illegal entry into Turkish territory, after the relevant Turkish authorities rejected their request. So far, the two soldiers have not been officially charged.

The appeal was filed within the framework of a right granted by Turkish legislation to review the issue each month.