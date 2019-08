Turkey to launch military operation North of Syria, President Erdogan says

Erdogan said Russia and the USA had been informed

Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation east of the Euphrates River, north of Syria and in an area controlled by Kurdish militias (YPGs), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today.

Turkey’s patience is running out with the United States, which has agreed with Ankara to set up a security zone in northeast Syria.

Erdogan said both Russia and the US have been informed of the military operation.