Turkey unveils advanced version of Bayraktar drones with satellite link system

According to local sources, the new version of the combat drone with satellite communication capabilities called the Bayraktar TB2S (Satellite) or TB3

Turkish defense contractor Baykar has posted a new photo from its facility that appears to show a new version of Bayraktar TB2 medium altitude long endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

The image, released at Baykar’s official Twitter account, showing an advanced version of combat drone with a satellite link system for remote control.

According to local sources, the new version of the combat drone with satellite communication capabilities called the Bayraktar TB2S (Satellite) or TB3.

It is expected that the new Bayraktar TB2S will be remotely controlled via the satellite link by pilots on the ground, which significantly increases the range of the drone compared to using a radio channel.

See Also:

EU Commission calls Greece for clarifications on shipyard deals, new frigates & F-16s upgrade

Turkey pays off part of Somalia’s IMF debt, but there may be a reason behind this generosity

The new broadband satellite communication system reportedly developed by Turkey’s CTech company to transfer data with speed exceeding 20 megabits per second (Mbps) to the ground control station.

The systems will allow dozens of unmanned combat aerial vehicle operations to be performed simultaneously.

Source: Defence Blog