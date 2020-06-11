Turkey violates Greek airspace 20 times

The provocations comes a day after 69 incursions into Greek airspace on Wednesday

Turkey did not relent in its aggression over the Aegean Sea, as its Air Force committed 20 violations of Greek national airspace only a day after it had carried 69 illegal flights on Wednesday.

In particular, 17 violations were recorded by CN-235 spy planes over the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean, while a CN-235 and two helicopters flew in solo.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement under established practices.

also read

Greece responds in ironic tone to Turkish FM Cavusoglu: We are pleased Turkey recognises EEZ rights of islands

Greek and Turkish F-16 jets engage in dog fights over Aegean Sea