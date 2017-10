While Greece is planning the upgrading of its F-16 fighter jet fleet, the Turkish air-force violated Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea 33 times on Friday. The violations and infringements took place by the CN-235 reconnaissance airplane over the North-eastern, central and south-eastern Aegean Sea, while there were two infringements of the Athens FIR. Greek airplanes scrambled and intercepted the aggressor airplanes in accordance with international rules of engagement.