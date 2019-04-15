Turkey will not be able to shoulder cost of US sanctions over S-400 purchase – U.S. official

Turkey will not be able to bear potential U.S. sanctions over its looming purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should not sacrifice the country’s economy over for anti-U.S. sentiments, consultant to the U.S. Department of State John Sitilides told U.S.-government funded news outlet Voice of America Turkish.

“If Turkey formally enters a recession, it may be forced to take out a loan from the IMF to save its economy,’’ Sitilides said, adding that uncontrollable inflation, unemployment and a serious debt crisis are knocking on Ankara’s door.

The statement from Sitilides joins that of a chorus of top U.S. officials in warning that Ankara’s purchase of the Russian system could lead to U.S. sanctions and place Turkey’s involvement in the F-35 fighter jet program at risk.

Read more HERE