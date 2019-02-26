Turkey’s Blue Motherland exercise severely undermines Greece & Cyprus sovereignty rights

Turkey announced on Monday the initiation of the renowned Mavi Vatan (Blue Motherland) military exercise on 27 February. The Turkish press considers Blue Motherland a formal rehearsal of military operations which underscore the limits and potential capabilities of Turkish armed forces.

The Blue Motherland exercise also dispatches a threatening message to Greece, Cyprus and other regional adversaries including Egypt and Israel. This is the message of war to adversaries who recently have established a strategic quarter based on gas exploration partnerships in their territorial waters – a development which effectively precludes Ankara from pursuing its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

