Turkish air force violates Greek airspace 34 times

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece without respite. After Monday’s 40 violations over the Aegean Sea, two F-16 fighter jets and two CN-235 reconnaissance airplanes of the Turkish air force proceeded to violate Greek airspace over the northeastern, southeastern and central eastern Aegean Sea. All four aircraft were flying in formation, with the two CN-235 also committed 3 infringements of the Athens FIR. The fighter jets were carrying a payload. According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the aggressor airplanes were successfully recognised and intercepted by the Greek air force.